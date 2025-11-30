First Defence Details Emerge for Lewis Crocker

Lewis Crocker is primed for another major night under the lights at Windsor Park, with the IBF welterweight champion expected to make the first defence of his world title at the Belfast venue in April.

‘The Croc’ became Ireland’s only reigning male world champion when he defeated Paddy Donovan in the first-ever all-Irish world title fight in September.

Speculation about who the Sandyrow native will fight next has been rife since.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF World Welterweight Title 13 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker in his dressing room after his split Points Victory

There was Connor Benn talk and mention of a possible unification, but the BBC are reporting the Belfast puncher will make a mandatory defence next.

Plans are now underway for Crocker to return to the Stadium in April, with confirmation of his challenger anticipated within the next two weeks.

Matchroom are believed to be targeting another sizeable event as momentum continues to build around the Billy Nelson trained fighter.

By the time Crocker makes his voluntary, Paddy Donovan or Liam Paro will be his mandatory, but a unification would then be the preferred option.