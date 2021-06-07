European Qualifiers Day 3 Schedule – Emmett Brennan fights in last chance Olympic saloon

The spotlight will be Emmett Brennan on another busy day for Irish amateur boxing.

Five Irish fighters are in action in Paris throughout the day but the Dublin Dockland’s fighter’s clash is the one of real note.

Brennan fights in an Olympic Box Off taking on Sweeden’s Liridon Nuha in Ring A at 7:15pm for a Olympian status.

It’s a winner takes all fight at the last chance saloon and one that will capture Irish fan gaze today.

Also in action will be Olympians Aoife O’Rourke, Aidan Walsh, Michaela Walsh and Kellie Harrington. All four fight in the semi-finals of their respective weight classes hoping to progress to gold medal fights.

European Olympic Qualifiers Paris, France

June 6th

Quarter-finals

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) beat Stephanie Thour (Sweden) 5-0

69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) beat Yevheni Barabandy (Ukraine) 3-2

June 5th

Last 16

63kg George Bates (Ireland) lost to Javid Chalabiyev (Azerbaijan) 2-3

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Ireland) lost to Emanual Reyes (Spain) 0-5

91+kg Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) lost to Peter Belberov (BUlgaria) 0-5

Quarter finals

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) beat Elzbieta Wojik (Poland) 5-0

52kg Brendan Irvine (Ireland) lost to Gabriel Escobar (Spain) 0-5

81kg Emmet Brennan (Ireland) lost to Luka Plantic (Croatia) 0-5

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Maiva Hamaddouche (France) 5-0

June 4

Last 16

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) beat Viktoriya Kebikava (Belarus) 5-0

69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) beat Wahid Hambli (France) 4-1

81kg Emmett Brennan (Ireland) beat Uke Smajli (Switzerland) 5-0

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) beat Mona Mestian (France) 4-1

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Aneta Rygielska (Poland) 5-0