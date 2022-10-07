Emotional Dennis Hogan says he is ready to banish demons

Dennis Hogan [30(7)-4(2)-1]is ready to slay Sam Eggington [32(18)-7(2)] and some demons in a massive fight in Australia this tomorrow.

The Kildare battler challenges the all-action Brit for the IBO light middleweight world title on a bumper No Limit card at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre live on Fox Sport.

‘The Hurricane’ returns to a venue where Tim Tszyu inflicted a defeat on him – a reverse that prompted him to question his career – to challenge for a title that has the power to banish the hurt of one of the most heinous robberies in Irish boxing history.

While the IBO world title, which Anthony Cacace won recently and Padraig McCory fights for next month, isn’t as recognized as one of the big four the WBO, WBA, WBC, or IBF it’s a world title in Hogan’s eyes, and will go a long way to helping him forget the Jaime Munguia and WBC light middleweight world title tragedy.

“We can really banish some demons,” told the Main Event Podcast in an interview where he became extremely emotional.

“I said let’s give it one more run,” Hogan recalls how he reacted to the Tszyu reverse. “You lose, you’re done and you’ve got no regrets.

“What a turnaround from 18 months ago, questioning where my career was at – What can I do? Can I improve? – to winning a world championship in the exact same place,” he adds before suggesting there is a real fate feel to this weekend’s clash.

If anyone should be fated with world title success it’s the Australian-based Irish fighter. Having hung around as mandatory for over two years and risking his mandatory status against world-ranked opponents in the meantime, Hogan agreed to go to Mexico to fight ‘Monster’ Munguia for his strap. The Queensland-based fighter put in one of the greatest away displays of any Irish fighter, shocked the world, and won the title in everyone bar two ringside judge’s eyes.

“When they called out the result, it didn’t feel real,” Hogan recalls. “It still felt like I’d won.

“In my heart, I had just won a world title. I had proved it to myself which is more important than anything.

“But then after the fight adrenaline wore off … that’s when it kicked in hard. It was like ‘you still don’t have the belt’.

“It was ‘Ok we have to do it again’. And I really wasn’t looking forward to that … but I was willing to.”