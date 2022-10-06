Team Ireland the third best team in Europe

Team Ireland finished an impressive third in the medal table at the European Junior Championships this week.

Ten of the 28 underage fighters, that competed at the prestigious underage tournament in Montelsilvano won secured podium places, the precious medal tally totaling 2 gold 4 silver and 4 bronze.

The haul ensured Team Ireland ranked 3rd out of 32 countries in the overall medals table. England finished top with just a medal more, while Greece finished second due to the fact they won more gold.

Team Ireland also finished joint second in the girl’s medals table, and joint 3rd in the boy medals table. In all, 353 boxers contested the tournament in Montesilvano.

Tadhg O’Donnell and Ava Henry accounted for the two golds, with O’Donnell having the unique distinction of winning every round of every fight he competed in, while Henry was a two-time Fight of the Day winner.

Jamie Collins, Mary McDonagh, Niamh Keogh and Grace Conway all won silver. John Harty, Sophie Curley, Cillian Reilly, and Alfie Jordan accounted for the teams bronze medals.

Team Ireland Squad

Male Boxers:

44-46kg Alfie Jordan (Olympic L) 48kg Jamie Collins (Drimnagh) 50kg Calvin Doyle (Olympic L) 52kg Johnny Harty (Portlaoise) 54kg James Kelly (Holy Trinity) 57kg Callum Carrager (Tredagh) 60kg Ryan Jenkins (Olympic L) 63kg Cillian Reilly (Jobstown) 66kg Tadhg O’Donnell (Four Kings) 70kg Charlie Valbergs (Cherry Orchard). Team Captain 75kg Dylan McShane (St Pauls A) 80kg Jack Teggart Weatherall (St Pauls A) 80+kg Adam Olaniyan (Jobstown)

Female Boxers

44-46kg Sophie Curley Gray (Dealgan) 50kg Grace Conway (Tredagh) 52kg Carlagh Peake (Ballyhaunis) 54kg Niamh Keogh (Olympic L) 57kg Siofra Lawless (Liberty) 60kg Ava Henry (Docklands) Team Captain, 63kg Kayleigh Whelan (Avona) 66kg Sarah Murphy (St Brigids L) 70kg Jodie Byrne (St Teresa’s) 75kg Mary McDonagh (Sliabh Luachra) 80kg Shauna Crehan (Dunboyne)

Team Manager

Martin Fennessy

Coaches

Ralph McKay Liam Cunningham Paul O’Toole Linda Morgan

Referee/Judge

Philip Hollowed