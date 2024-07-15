Eddie Hearn on potentially signing Amy Broadhurst

Eddie Hearn believes Amy Broadhurst is such a ‘special fighter’ he could make an exception to sign.

After failing to qualify for the Olympics it’s believed the World, European and Commonwealth gold medal winner will now look to join the paid ranks.

Hearn points out there is no room at the Matchroom Inn for female fighters at this moment in time, but claims he could try to make space for the decorated Dundalk native.

“I think Amy’s a great talent,” he told the Irish Mirror. “It was a bit of a mess everything around the amateurs, but if she’s looking to turn pro… we’re not actively looking to recruit female fighters right now, we’ve got a lot of them, but when there’s a special fighter and I think Amy falls into that bracket of course there’s going to be interest,” he adds before revealing he is confident she will do well in the pros.

“I think Amy’s style will suit the pros and I think she’ll be very exciting.”

Hearn has been monitoring Broadhurst in recent years and was made aware of her capabilities by Team Katie Taylor in particular.

Rumour suggested Matchroom had taken a step back to see how the cards fell in terms of fans and what they could do promotional outside the ring with the lightweight.

However, speaking last week, Hearn spoke glowingly of the Louth star and hinted Matchroom would be open to making a deal.

Any move would be outside of Matchroom’s general plan, speaking on female boxing in particular he suggests Matchroom are re-evaluating how their approach to signing female boxers.

“Women’s boxing is at an interesting point at the moment where like there’s been a lot but it’s got to stay entertaining and the money’s got to stay right as well.

“For as much as I’ve pushed women’s boxing over the years, one of the reasons it’s helped is because of the price point of the fights. Now the price point is going up so it’s got to provide value to put it on the show and that’s where the ticket point comes for women’s boxing.”