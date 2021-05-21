“Eddie Hearn knows it’s too dangerous” – Stevie McKenna doubles down on Conor Benn call out

Stevie McKenna [7(7)-0] assures it would be another Irish defeat for the Benn family if he was to be granted his fight Conor Benn [18(12)-0] wish.

The knockout-loving Monaghan welter also suggests Eddie Hearn knows as much and, as a result, isn’t holding his breath with regard to sharing the ring with a fighter Matchroom believe has superstar potential.

McKenna features on the undercard of Sam Eggington and Carlos Molina’s clash for the vacant WBC Silver Middleweight Championship against Poland’s Damian Haus and such is the growing reputation of the fast-rising young talent, he will open the show on the Channel 5 live broadcast.

The 24-year-old has name-dropped the unbeaten Essex ‘Destroyer’ throughout the build-up and after telling the press earlier this week it was a fight he wanted, he put Benn at the top of his hit list in front of the press conference cameras.

“It’s the fight I’m looking for and I’d love to get Conor Benn into the ring,” stated McKenna before stating he’d get the job done inside the distance.

“It would be a dangerous fight for him and I think that Eddie Hearn would know that. It would be too dangerous for him as Benn hasn’t come up against a puncher yet and he wouldn’t make it past four, five or six rounds against me. I’d get him out of there really quick.

“I’ve been watching him and seeing a lot of flaws and once he comes up against a guy like me he’s going to end up on his back. I’m still progressing and after a couple more fights we could make it happen, maybe next year. It would be a great fight that would capture the attention of the English and Irish fans.”

“I’m still 7-0 and he’s 18-0, I know that if I fought him now I’d beat him, but after some more fights then next year I’d love to get the fight.”

Benn’s famous father and UK legend Nigel Benn twice lost to Irish fight legend Steve Collins and McKenna believes Ireland would be celebrating again if they ever end up trading leather.

“Wherever he’d want to do it, in England or in Ireland, he’ll end up like his dad and getting beat by another Irishman. I’d just love to get him into the ring. You can see he leads with his emotions and he’s crying before fights and he’s very emotional. The minute he gets in the ring with me he’ll know what he’s in for.”