Ace star Watson secures new fight within a week of latest win

Nathan Watson [4(1)-0] has already been given a new fight date and is back in camp preparing for his third fight of 2021.

The Australian-based Belfast fighter increased his unbeaten start to four with victory in Mansfield last Saturday winning a five-rounder on points.

The fight was the welterweight’s second of the year and it appears as if Ace Boxing are going to continue the trend of keeping him busy.

Less than seven days after victory in a fight that turned out to be a little more entertaining than expected, Watson has a new date and is back in camp.

“I am straight back into camp,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“My team have the right plan for me and im going to keep doing my job in training. I just had a meeting this morning confirming the next date, a date we will announce soon.

“Saturday was my third fight with the new team. I spoke with United Fight Team after my debut, they explained what they could offer me, and the link-up with Ace Boxing Promotion sounded great. It all really starting to show now. I couldn’t be happier.”

Watson was speaking after he defeated Jessie ‘James’ March on an Ace show.

Despite being dropped with a perfectly excuted body shot, the debuting Mauy Thai convert was relatively competitive. Watson reveals they were expecting the combat veteran to be tough but admits he was caught off guard by his opponent’s skill set.

“I was really happy with the performance. We knew we were in for a hard fight and everything we worked on in camp paid off,” Watson continued.

“He was what we expected toughness-wise. He had 30 or 40 professional Muay Thai fights and just the eight defeats so we knew he’d be tough.

“But as for his boxing ability, we were surprised at how good he was, still the game plan worked. There was never anytime in the fight we were in doubt. The plan was to see what his boxing ability was like in the first round then from there on in start working to the body.”

A bodyshot nearly secured the Saints graduate his second stoppage win but March showed his toughness to see the final bell.

“The left to the body was the shot we were looking for. I knew at some point he was going to drop from it. It was just being patient setting it up and when landed it he went down in the fourth. Massive respect to him, he showed his toughness when he got up and seen the round out.”