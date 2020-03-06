Eddie Hearn believes Jono Carroll versus Scott Quigg is a ‘career defining’ bout

If a potential Fight of the Year between two different well known characters with a similar all action approach isn’t enough to whet the pallet Eddie Hearn has added some seasoning by pointing to what is a stake when Jono Carroll and Scott Quigg fight on Saturday night.

There should be a serious side plate of tension to go with the all action main course as the recent world title challenger tries to wrestle the torch from the former world champion at the Manchester Arena.

The Matchroom boss is billing this one as a career definer, a massive fight for both that could prove the difference between challenging for world honours again or not.

Hearn points out it’s a ‘huge’ night for both and a fight that will propel the winner onto a world title shot.

“It’s a huge fight for both. It’s must win. It’s career defining. The winner should go on and fight for a world title. I think it’s going to be fireworks this one,” Hearn said.

Sky Sports Adam Smith is as excited about the Irish versus English clash as the most passionate follower of either fighter.

The Head of Boxing for the Station is predicting a 12 round classic.

“The main event is something to get espically excited for. Scott and Jono are terrific fighters, terrific role models and their styles should mess into an absolute classic over 12 rounds.”

Former super-bantamweight world champion Quigg agrees with the must win element.

“This is must-win and I will win. Jono is dedicated, I know what I’m up against. On Saturday night I will get my hand raised.

“I’ve had big fights in the past. I’ve been there, had the experience, but I’m not taking this lightly.”