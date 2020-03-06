CONFIRMED – Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano is on for May

Katie Taylor [15(6)-0] and Amanda Serrano [38(28)-1(0)-1] will collide in a blockbuster super fight at Manchester Arena on May 2.

The Irish legend puts her lightweight world Titles on the line against Puerto Rico’s seven-weight World Champion, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Two-weight World Champion Taylor can strengthen her status as one of the sport’s finest fighters against Serrano on the same night as Dillian Whyte risks his World Title ambitions in a huge Heavyweight encounter with the fearsome Alexander Povetkin.

Taylor sealed a dominant points win over Christina Linardatou to claim the WBO Super-Lightweight title at the same venue in November as she stepped up a division after becoming the Undisputed Lightweight ruler against Delfine Persoon in New York.

Serrano enhanced her reputation for thrilling fights with an action-packed points win over Heather Hardy at Madison Square Garden in September, while she sharpened her skills for Taylor in a stoppage win over Simone Aparacida Da Silva in Miami in January.

It’s a fight that has been talked about even before Taylor defeated Serrano’s sister Cindy in October of 2018.

The Brooklyn based Puerto Rican has been particularly vocal about the clash and how she feels she can beat the 33-year-old.

However, she has blown from extremely hot to sub zero with regard taking the fight at times. However, after finally get the kind of purse she pursued the fight will go ahead on May 2.

Such is the history and background of both it could be deemed the greatest female fight of all time. Serrano’s verbals have played a part in making sure it’s one of the more anticipated female fights in history.

It certainly is the biggest fight out there and one of the mega fights of 2020 regardless of gender.

There has been talk Jason Quigley may face Jack Cullen on the same card making it a very interesting night for Irish boxing.

Speaking about the clash Adam Smith, Head of Sky Sports Boxing Development, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to add Katie Taylor’s sensational showdown with Amanda Serrano to the Whyte-Povetkin bill. With Sky Sports increasing its commitment to women’s sport, we’ll be showcasing the biggest fight of Taylor’s professional career after following every step of her epic journey.

“We’ve witnessed Serrano’s all-action style, having covered her breathless battle with Heather Hardy. A magnificent multi-weight champion, Serrano now takes on Taylor, Ireland’s dazzling star, as two elite competitors collide in Manchester. Whyte also rolls the dice in a high-risk Heavyweight battle with Povetkin. Two explosive encounters that can only supply fireworks for fight fans.”