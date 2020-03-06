Rotunda Rumble running order – when TJ Doheny, Steve Collins and Rohan Date fight

Three Irish fighters take to the ring in Dubai this afternoon.

TJ Doheny, Steve Collins Jr and Rohan Date all trade leather on the Rotunda Rumble III card.

Check out the running order below:

DOORS OPEN – 5:30pm GST – 1:30PM Irish Time

FIRST BELL – 6:00pm GST – 2:30 PM Irish Tiime

Preliminary bouts (IFL TV)

Bout 1

Super-flyweight, 4 Rounds

SULTAN AL NUAIMI (112.8lbs) vs. SULIS BARRERA (113.3lbs)

Bout 2

Super-welterweight, 6 Rounds

FAIZAN ANWAR (143lbs) vs. GIDEON ABGOSU (153.1lbs)

Bout 3

Featherweight, 6 Rounds

LALRINSANGA TLAU (128.7lbs) vs. HAIDARI MCHANJO (122.1lbs)

Bout 4

Super-featherweight, 8 Rounds

NURTAS AZHBENOV (132lbs) vs. JAY-AR MAGBOO (129.8lbs)

Live on ESPN+ (US), 8:00pm GST (11:00AM EST) – 4:00PM Irish Time

Bout 5

Heavyweight, 8 Rounds

ZHAN KOSSOBUTSKIY (233lbs) vs. ABRAHAM TABUL (204.6lbs)

Bout 6

Super-middleweight, 8 Rounds

CESAR MATEO TAPIA (167.2lbs) vs. STEVE COLLINS JR (168.3lbs)

Bout 7

Featherweight, 8 rounds

TJ DOHENY (123.8bs) vs. IONUT BALUTA (123.8lbs)

Bout 8

WBC International super-flyweight title, 10 Rounds

LASISI ALIU BAMIDELE (114.6lbs) vs. NORBELTO JIMENEZ (114.4lbs)

Float

Welterweight, 6 rounds

ROHAN DATE (148lbs) vs. RIVO KUNDIMANG (148.5lbs)