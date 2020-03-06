Logo



Rotunda Rumble running order – when TJ Doheny, Steve Collins and Rohan Date fight

Three Irish fighters take to the ring in Dubai this afternoon.

TJ Doheny, Steve Collins Jr and Rohan Date all trade leather on the Rotunda Rumble III card.

Check out the running order below:

DOORS OPEN – 5:30pm GST – 1:30PM Irish Time

FIRST BELL – 6:00pm GST – 2:30 PM Irish Tiime

Preliminary bouts (IFL TV)

Bout 1
Super-flyweight, 4 Rounds
SULTAN AL NUAIMI (112.8lbs) vs. SULIS BARRERA (113.3lbs)

Bout 2
Super-welterweight, 6 Rounds
FAIZAN ANWAR (143lbs) vs. GIDEON ABGOSU (153.1lbs)

Bout 3
Featherweight, 6 Rounds
LALRINSANGA TLAU (128.7lbs) vs. HAIDARI MCHANJO (122.1lbs)

Bout 4
Super-featherweight, 8 Rounds
NURTAS AZHBENOV (132lbs) vs. JAY-AR MAGBOO (129.8lbs)

Live on ESPN+ (US), 8:00pm GST (11:00AM EST) – 4:00PM Irish Time

Bout 5
Heavyweight, 8 Rounds
ZHAN KOSSOBUTSKIY (233lbs) vs. ABRAHAM TABUL (204.6lbs)

Bout 6
Super-middleweight, 8 Rounds
CESAR MATEO TAPIA (167.2lbs) vs. STEVE COLLINS JR (168.3lbs)

Bout 7
Featherweight, 8 rounds
TJ DOHENY (123.8bs) vs. IONUT BALUTA (123.8lbs)

Bout 8
WBC International super-flyweight title, 10 Rounds
LASISI ALIU BAMIDELE (114.6lbs) vs. NORBELTO JIMENEZ (114.4lbs)

Float
Welterweight, 6 rounds
ROHAN DATE (148lbs) vs. RIVO KUNDIMANG (148.5lbs)

