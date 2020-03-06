James Power heralds Jono Carroll as an inspiration

It’s not just because of Jono Carroll’s ability to grow a sensational beard before baby faced James Power has to worry about shaving, that has Ireland’s youngest pro looking to ‘King Kong’ for inspiration.

The Cork 18-year-old has watched as one of Ireland’s go getting and chance taking pros forged a successful career for himself.

Power admired and noted how the Dubliner came from left field to kick a weed habit and make boxing his life.

Carroll proved himself the ultimate big chance taker to progress his career to a point where he was taking a short notice fight against Declan Geraghty to becoming a world title challenger and topping a Sky bill against Scott Quigg tonight.

While Power is clean shaven and clean cut he does see similarities between himself and ‘King Kong’. The Cork teen wants it bad, believes he has to go full time to get it and is moving country to make it happen.

“In particular, I have looked up to Jono Carroll,” he told Irish-boxing.comg.

“I’ve watched this man leave his job and everyone he knew in Ireland to continue to do this sport. He relocated to Marbella, found a new coach, a new gym and a new life. Something that I can now relate to.

“It’s clear to see that Jono’s sacrifices are paying off and I’ve no doubt that he’ll be a world champion because of them. I look at Jono and wonder where I could be in years to come if I continue to do what I’m doing. It has certainly helped me with the thought of moving away.”

Just like southpaw Carroll proved role model to him, Power feels he has to be role model to young people in Ireland.

“Anyone that knows me will tell you that I’m a big believer in practicing what you preach. I realise that I have a lot of young people looking up to me and I always tell them to work hard and follow their dreams. Sometimes you must step back and listen to your own advice.

“I want to lead by example and show every young kid out there that they can accomplish their dreams if they’re willing to go for it. That’s what I’m going to do!”

Power has just signed pro terms with Sheer Sports management and moves to LA to train under Courage Tshabalala.

However, he has made it clear to Ken Sheer and co that he would like to fight at home at some stage.

“I’ll move to Los Angeles permanently once my visa gets granted. I have made my eagerness to fight on Irish soil very clear and will do everything I can to make that happen soon! Until then, I will represent our country and fly our flag with pride throughout the States.”