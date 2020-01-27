Logo



Eagerly anticipated domestic dust up OFF – Webb out of Luzoho clash

What was deemed one of the clashes of a night packed with mouthwatering clashes has fallen through last minute.

Francy Luzoho versus Stephen Webb is no more. The Belfast end of the fight has pulled out through injury and won’t appear on Celtic Clash 10.

Joe Fitzpatrick versus Gary Cully, which plays out in the same city on the same night, but on a different card, is the domestic darling of February 1, but the Webb Luzoho meeting was another meaty all Irish fight fans were looking forward to seeing this Saturday.

There was no title on the line, but both were looking to bounce directly back from domestic defeats with a statement win at the Devenish this weekend.

However, injury has forced Webb out of his second consecutive clash and the domestic derby won’t play this weekend.

Congolese Dub, Luzoho, who is will be sung to the ring by FIFA soundtrack artist JyellowL, still fights, but will most likely take on journeyman opposition in his third pro fight.

It will prove disappointing for fight fans and Luzoho, who is training in Spain under the watchful eye of Jonathan O’Brien.

However, in terms of the fans they can take solace in the fact the 24-year-old isn’t one to duck a challenge and is Irish title keen, meaning the Boxing Ireland fighter will get more domestic changes.

For the fighter himself it will be a less pressurized chance to return to winning ways and to work with his new coach in the pro ring for the first time.

The loss of the fight is a blow to the card, but there are still some good fighters and good fights to look forward to.

‘Celtic Clash 10’ is headlined by Irish featherweight champion Eric Donovan and also features appearances from Bray super bantam Sam Carroll, Kildare light welter Katelynn Phelan, Cavan light middle Dominic Donegan, Sligo welter Aaron Gethins, Leixlip light welter Senan Kelly, North Belfast light middle Owen O’Neill, Waterford super middle debutant Rhys Moran, and Crumlin light middle Tony McGlynn.

Tickets cost €40 (unreserved) or €55 (ringside) and can be bought from all the boxers on the bill or by ringing 07923 239114 or on Universe.com.

