Dublin ‘Disrespect’ U-Turn – Chantelle Cameron has no issue with Irish Fans

Chantelle Cameron has an issue with having to rematch Katie Taylor in Ireland but not with Irish fight fans.

The English fighter rematches the Irish sporting sensation at the 3Arena down by the Dublin Docks on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old has made it clear she isn’t happy about having to come back to the Irish capital for the repeat but claims that has nothing to do with the Dublin fight followers.

Cameron, who promoter Eddie Hearn says is the ‘A side’ of the massive clash, had previously intimated that Irish fight fans were not overly friendly to her, her family, her team or her sponsors when she last came here to work.

However, speaking to Irish-boxing.com she has no issue with fans in Ireland and says for the most part was received well. The Northampton native explained her comments came after some of her fans and sponsors revealed they took exception to some things said on fight night.

“They were actually good to me. I was getting booed at the end alright, but some of my fans and my sponsors were telling me a few stories but for me Ireland is a great place to box in. It was a great atmosphere but obviously when you’re on the other side of it, getting booed and that it’s not so nice but what a place to box.”

The Jamie Moore-trained boxer, who holidayed along the West Coast after her Taylor win, also said she wasn’t looking for home advantage for the return.

“Not even to England, just to do it on neutral ground would have been nice,” she continues. “Obviously I’m the champion, I defended my belts the last time and I knew I had to because at the end of the day, it was Katie’s homecoming. I was here to be part of the event and I’m grateful for that but to have to come here a second time is a bit like ‘ugh’.”

Dublin, Ireland – November 23: Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor Final Press Conference ahead of their Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight on saturday night. 23 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Hearn has more than once said that Dublin was a key ingredient to the big pay both fighters will get for the massive undisputed world title fight, hence the fight had to happen in Ireland.

Cameron hasn’t really heard that message, deliberately avoiding any business talk to avoid frustration.

“It is what it is. I didn’t really get into it much. If I got into it I’d have got annoyed. I let my team deal with and I’ll just crack on with it, I’ll do it twice and it will be just as nice.”