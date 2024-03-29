Dream Start for Debutant John Boyd

It’s not a small hall start for the tall for the for-the-weight John Boyd this weekend.

The rangy Belfast light middleweight makes his pro debut at the picturesque Ulster Hall on the undercard of an Olympian, in front of the DAZN cameras.

It’s a significant step away from the majority of paid bows, which generally take place on the small hall scene away from the spotlight, something the grateful and excited JP Promotions man is aware of.

“It’s a dream come true,” he tells Irish-boxing.com when discussing his debut. “Boxing on DAZN for my first fight as a pro is amazing. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Not quite a baptism of fire but a special start nonetheless made all the more notable by the fact the fight will also be his first at the famous and picturesque Ulster Hall.

“I’ve never fought in the Ulster Hall so it’ll be good to experience that as well,” he adds.

Rumour suggests Boyd has looked heavy-handed throughout sparring in his first pro camp. The fact he is excited by the prospect of slipping 8oz gloves on suggests as much, although he points out he would be more than happy to do the rounds on the Kurt Walker topped card this Saturday.

The fact he debuts against Ireland’s favourite away fighter Allan ‘The Great’ White he may just have to be content with going the distance.

“A lot of hard work as gone in these last 3 months. Now I’m excited to lace up these small gloves and get under the bright lights. ” he says.

“I suppose everyone wants a knockout win for their first fight but I just want to show my boxing ability and if the knockout comes then it’s a bonus.”