Glen Byrne in the DAZN Ahead of TV Debut

Glen Byrne is planning to make the most of his big TV break on the Breakout card in Belfast this weekend.

The Dubliner fighter populates the undercard of the Kurt Walker-topped Conlan Boxing card at the Ulster Hall this weekend.

As a result, he gets to fight on DAZN and show what he is about to fight fans all over the world. It’s something the two-fight novice admits has come a lot earlier than anticipated but is a chance he wants to make the most of.

The younger brother of former BUI and BBBofC Celtic Champion, Jay Byrne notes victory is what counts but is aware looking good in getting your hand raised could prove beneficial.

“Fighting on TV has definitely come sooner than expected, but I always knew I’d get great opportunities with having JB Promotions looking after me,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“They have a lot of connections that’ll benefit all of us in the future. Obviously, there’s a wider audience viewing the fight so I feel like I have to perform. Being on this card allows me to show more people I can box, which I think I will once I listen to my corner and do what I’ve been doing in training. I’m looking forward to it, a big platform that I’m excited to box on.”

Semi-pro graduate, Byrne managed to impress last time out, stepping somewhat into the unknown against, Gilson Gois da Silva Junior, a Brazilian with seven knockouts to his name, he produced a knockout display.

“I was happy with my last fight, it went as planned and showed a different style than my first fight. We had a game plan as a team and I showed I can listen and do what was told of me. It was great to get my first stoppage.”

Byrne faces Martin Shaw, a fighter with upset potential this weekend and is expecting something different in his third fight.

“I think it’s a difference test to my past two fights. Try work on different things, expect to be on the front foot most of the fight, and control the fight,” he continues before pointing out that the win is what matters most on Saturday.

“All I focus on is getting a win, regardless of what way it comes. It’s another 6 rounder, I didn’t do the 6 last time out so I’d like to get rounds under my belt.”