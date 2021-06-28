‘Best shot of my career – Pierce O’Leary reacts to sensational stoppage win

Pierce O’Leary [7(3)-0] believes he claimed a statement win by landing the best shot of his career on Friday night.

O’Leary stepped up against Jan Marsalek [8(7)-4(3)], a fighter with a history of upset stoppages and a puncher who came into the fight on the back of dropping Kelvin Davis on the Canelo vs. Saunders bill – and wasn’t long about putting his fellow puncher down.

The Dublin prospect walked the Czech puncher onto a beautifully timed left hook and sent him face-first into the canvas. Such was the ferocity of the shot and the manner in which Marsalek fell that the referee waved off proceedings before administering a count.

It should put O’Leary in contention for every Knockout of the Year award on offer later this year and should draw more attention to his rise through the ranks.

However, rather than think about what the knockout could do for him, the 21-year-old was more concerned with how it had left Marsalek, who went to hospital as a precaution, but thankfully was fine and discharged shortly afterward.

“First and foremost I wish him a speedy recovery and want to make sure he gets home to his family safe. Boxing is a tough sport. That was one of the best shots of the night, and probably the best shot of my career,” O’Leary said.

The hungry to improve O’Leary is based in London working with Al Smith at the iBox Gym, it means he has to camp away from his young family, and while he finds it hard he believes it necessary for him to achieve to the degree he can improve his families standard of living.

“Since my last fight, I’ve spent more months away from home and my baby and family. My trainer Al Smith has done a tremendous job with me, and there are no distractions for me in that gym.

“I’m fully focused and I enjoy the training. Every spar I see myself improving and getting better. I want to achieve my dreams to make my baby’s life better, and I will do that.”