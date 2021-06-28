Steven Cairns here to flippin’ entertain – Cork teen reflects on debut win

The flip is here to stay, as Steven Cairns [1(0)-0] plans to entertain his way to the top.

The Cork prospect caught the eye on his debut producing a performance beyond his years to defeat the experienced Rafael Castillo when he punched for pay for the first time in the Pabellon Campio Llorens, Villarreal early this month.

The Cork prospect whitewashed the Nicuaguaran over four, winning by a referee scorecard of 40-36 – and just to really make sure he stood out he celebrated with some in ring acrobatics.

it’s all part of the Dave Coldwell managed fighter’s entertainment policy.

“I’m here to entertain, so the flip is here to stay,” the now 19-year-old smiles when talking to Irish-boxing.com.

The European Schoolboy silver medallist wasn’t as high on his performance as some observers. The teen felt he did ‘okay’ considering he hadn’t punched competively in quite some time and suggests fans will notice improvements as he progresses.

“I thought it was a decent performance. It was the first time I was in the ring in 18 months, so I thought I done okay. Each fight I have I will get better and better.”

Carins wants plenty of oppurtuiny to make them improvements as he plans a busy year.

“I’m hoping to stay as active as possible and to learn. I want to learn and improve with every fight.”

Interestingly enough the young Irish talent looks set to go the British route. With the domestic scene suffering at present the Rebel county man will look to fight in the UK, a move that probably makes sense considering his managers connections and position within the game in Britian.

“The plan is to get the British license, there’s stuff in the pipeline which I can’t go into detail right now, but it will be revealed in time.”

Reflecting further on his paid bow, Cairns said he felt better without the head guard and noticed the benefits of a day before weigh in.

“I felt a lot more comfortable without the headgear and the event as a whole was a lot different and more enjoyable compared to amateur tournaments,” he reflects.

“Cutting weight and rehydrating after the weigh-in, I thought the extra day benefited my performances compared to the amateurs were you could be fighting 2 or 3 hours after a weigh-in.”



