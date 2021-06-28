Belfast starlet makes big pro move

Talent Belfast operator Colm Murphy is the latest to ditch the vest and turn pro.

The Commonwealth youth medal winner has penned a deal with MHD Promotions and will punch for pay moving forward.

The 21-year-old joins the likes of European Champion Tommy McCarthy, former European, British and Irish champ James Tennyson, European title challenger Paul Hyland Jr, soon-to-be EU title challenger Eric Donovan and fellow young Belfast prospect Conor Quinn as a Mark Dunlop-managed fighter.

Murphy had been handed a taste for the pro spotlight earlier this year when he handed a slot on the undercard of Steven Ward’s exhibition bout with former World’s StrongestMan Hafthor Bjornsson.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com at the time and while based in Dubai, he revealed he was considering his future options and it seems turning over with Dunlop is the route he has chosen.

Murphy comes into the paid ranks with serious amateur pedigree having won a medal at the Commonwealth Youths, he is also an Irish-boxing.com Fight of the Year winner and has proved himself a fan friendly oeprator with talent.

His battles with friend JP Hale will go down in amateur folklore in years to come – with their Ulster Elite Final and Irish Under-22 deciders being two particularly outstanding clashes – and have helped his profile in the short term.

There have been no details as to what weight the latest addition to the pro scene will operate at or when or where he will debut. However, there have been rumours of an MHD Belfast show set for September which would certainly suit.

“Delighted to finally announce I’ve signed a contract with the main man Mark Dunlop and M.H.D Promotions to follow my dream in being a professional boxer. After a great amateur career full of blood, sweat and tears you can expect there to be fireworks let off in this journey where I will give it my all.”