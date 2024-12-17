‘Down Not Out’ – Gary Cully Responds to Hughes Defeat

It’s a case of down but not out declares a defiant Gary Cully.

The Kildare lightweight suffered a second career defeat on Matchroom’s Monaco when Maxi Hughes outpointed him last Saturday.

The scorecards’ wide nature and the fact that Hughes was seen as a potential step toward a massive world title fight will make the defeat all the more painful.

‘The Diva,’ who had to deal with a massive cut during the fight, admitted his pride was hurt more than anything but was keen to point out he will do all he can to bounce back.

Speaking online he said: “Eye hurts a bit. Pride a little more Will address last night a bit more over the days and weeks coming, but just jumping on this morning to give Maxi Hughes his props. Enjoy it, mate. It’s easy to face the world when everything’s going your way and you’re winning, a little more challenging when defeat gives you a thump and wipes your eyebrow off your face. I’m down but never out. I’m proud of the person I am and I’ll be back better in 2025.”

The defeat was the stylish southpaw’s second career reverse, Cully was upset by Jose Felix in Dublin on the Katie Taylor – Chantelle Cameron undercard.

Since then he has cemented a world ranking and had agreed to fight pound-for-pound star Shakur Stevenson, only for the fight to fall through on the American end.

Photo Credit Mark Robinson Matchroom