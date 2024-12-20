IABA’s Events Calender for 2025
The IABA’s Central Council has released a partial calendar for 2025.
National Secretary, Tara Robins Mari notes: “We are restrained from completing the 2025 calendar as neither the EUBC or the IBA have released their competition schedules for next year. IABA’s updated calendar will be made available to all clubs as soon as the EUBC and IBA have provided their championship dates. Please note: Dates are subject to change.”
January 2025
National Under 18’s Championships: 10th, 11th, 12th, 17th, 18th & 19th January 2025
March 2025
National Boy Girl 4 / Junior 1 & Junior 2 Championships: 7th, 8th, 9th, 14th, 15th & 16th March 2025
April 2025
National Boy / Girls 1 – 2 – 3 : 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th & 26th
May 2025
Neilstown Celtic Warrior Box Cup: 2nd, 3rd & 4th
June 2025
Monkstown International Box Cup: 19th, 20th, 21st & 22nd
October 2025
Esker Box Cup: 17th, 18th & 19th
Belfast Halloween Box Cup: 24th, 25th, 26th & 27th
November 2025
Wexford Box Cup: 7th, 8th & 9th
Limerick Box Cup: Dates to be confirmed
December 2025:
Athy Box Cup – Dates to be confirmed