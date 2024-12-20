IABA’s Events Calender for 2025

The IABA’s Central Council has released a partial calendar for 2025.

National Secretary, Tara Robins Mari notes: “We are restrained from completing the 2025 calendar as neither the EUBC or the IBA have released their competition schedules for next year. IABA’s updated calendar will be made available to all clubs as soon as the EUBC and IBA have provided their championship dates. Please note: Dates are subject to change.”

January 2025

National Under 18’s Championships: 10th, 11th, 12th, 17th, 18th & 19th January 2025

March 2025

National Boy Girl 4 / Junior 1 & Junior 2 Championships: 7th, 8th, 9th, 14th, 15th & 16th March 2025

April 2025

National Boy / Girls 1 – 2 – 3 : 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th & 26th

May 2025

Neilstown Celtic Warrior Box Cup: 2nd, 3rd & 4th

June 2025

Monkstown International Box Cup: 19th, 20th, 21st & 22nd

October 2025

Esker Box Cup: 17th, 18th & 19th

Belfast Halloween Box Cup: 24th, 25th, 26th & 27th

November 2025

Wexford Box Cup: 7th, 8th & 9th

Limerick Box Cup: Dates to be confirmed

December 2025:

Athy Box Cup – Dates to be confirmed