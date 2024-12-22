Kellie Harrington Crowned Irish Times Sportswoman of the Year

Two-time Olympic Champion, Kellie Harrington, has been crowned the Irish Times Sportswoman of the Year.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Awards, and it is the second time Harrington has claimed the overall Sportswoman of the Year title. The first one came in 2018 after she claimed the lightweight title at the World Boxing Championships in New Delhi.

The St Mary’s boxer carved her name into the annals, not only of Irish Boxing, but of Irish Sport, with her 4-1 victory over China’s Wenlu Yang in the Paris lighweight final, as she became the first Irish boxer to win two gold Olympic medals.

The Dubliner joins a select group of Irish athletes who have successfully defended an Olympic title – the others being double sculls rowers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy and hammer thrower Dr Pat O’Callaghan.

This year Harrington has won the Sportswoman of the Month Award for July after defeating Colombia’s Angie Valdes Pana in her quarter-final. That victory, on the last day of July, meant she became the first Irish woman to win medals at two Olympic Games. The much loved star went on to beat Brazil’s Beatrice Ferreira in her semi-final, which was a rerun of the Tokyo games 60kg final.

This year, following her historic win, Harrington has been awarded the Olympic Federation of Ireland’ Community Spirit Award, as well as sharing a joint accolade with all Paris medalists. The Irish Post in November, honoured her with its Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award, while Irish Tatler bestowed upon her its Special Recognition Award. She was also nominated for the RTE Sportsperson of the Year accolade.