Don’t make me laugh – Paul Keegan claims Dennis Hogan would retire Kell Brook

DDP Sports Paul Keegan found suggestions Dennis Hogan [28(7)-2(1)-1] would be a the perfect world level gauge for Kell Brook [38(26)-2(2) laughable.

Indeed, the Dublin promoter claims if the pair where to fight ‘The Hurricane’ would retire the former welterweight champion of the world.

Speaking ahead of ‘Special K’s’ February 8 return against Murphys Boxing’s Mark DeLuca, coach Dominic Ingle suggested he would like the Shefield fighter to trade leather with the Kildare native to see if he was capable of challenging for a world title.

Keegan finds the suggestion insulting pointing out, that in his opinion the light middle and middleweight champion of the world has proved he is the best at the weight in the world.

The promoter, who also looks after possible future Katie Taylor foe Dee Dee Hobbs, is open to the fight, but see’s as a possible world title eliminator if anything.

“Our stance is simple, Dennis is the best light middleweight in the world,” Keegan told Irish-boxing.com.

“He proved that by not just beating [Jaime] Munguia but schooling him in his own backyard. So I believe Dennis beats any light middleweight out there and honestly if I didn’t believe that I wouldn’t say it.

“I did read that Kell Brooks camp would like to fight Dennis to gauge where they are at and it made me laugh. You don’t fight Dennis to gauge your next fight you fight Dennis Hogan if you want one last swanson and are hoping to retire straight after.”

Keegan also point to Brooks last performance as proof of the different level both fighters are currently at.

“Brook went 12 rounds with Michael Zerafa and looked very ordinary. Dennis beats Michael Zerafa everyday of the week so that might tell you where Brook is at in my opinion.”