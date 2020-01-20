Jono Carroll trolls Scott Quigg and tells him to make sure he turns up this time

One of Irish boxers greatest fight builders Jono Carroll [17(3)-1(0)-1] isn’t going to allow the lack of an official press conference to announce his mouthwatering clash with Scott Quigg [35(26)-2(0)-2] stop him from trying to rile his pending foe.

The rescheduled super featherweight clash was confirmed as a March 7 bill topper for Manchester and the Manchester Arena by Matchroom last Friday.

The announcement was made online and not via press conference format, meaning colourful character Carroll was denied the top table platform he not only seems to relish but uses to play mind games.

However, that hasn’t stopped the recent IBF super featherweight world title challenger from goading Carl Frampton’s former nemesis.

The southpaw took to Twitter today to basically tell Quigg not to back out – a reference to the fact the Freddie Roach trained fighter pulled out of the originally scheduled Ruiz Joshua II undercard clash through injury – whilst promising to inflict some serious damage on the former world champ.

I’m going to smash your head in mate I cant wait @scottquigg just make sure you show up — jono carroll (@jono_carroll) January 20, 2020

A buzz has already begun to build around the fight. There are not titles confirmed on the line as of yet and although the suggestion is the winner could progress toward another world title fight fans are just excited by the fact they are being served up a fight that nigh on guarantees blood and guts entertainment.

Adam Smith, head of Sky Sports Boxing is promising a breathless battle.

“It’s brilliant to be back in Manchester as Scott Quigg and Jono Carroll, two all-action fighters, meet in a must-win crossroads clash.

“We’ve followed Scott’s exciting journey to a world title, while Carroll still believes he can succeed at the highest level following a courageous loss to IBF champion Tevin Farmer.

“It’s going to be another breathless battle between Quigg and Carroll, with more big names to be added to the bill in the coming weeks.”