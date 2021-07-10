Headline News News Pro News 

Donegan pours cold water on Quinn Feile fight rumours

Jonny Stapleton

Dominic Donegan will fight on August 6 but not in Belfast on the Feile card and not against Fearghus Quinn.

‘Da Bomb’ dropped word he would be out again early next month over the weekend – and it prompted a series of bad fan math with a host adding 2+2 and coming up with 5.

Many thought the Cavan fighter was confirming he would appear on what looks an increasingly exciting Feile bill – and with all the home slots booked up on a card curtailed numbers-wise due to the pandemic, rumour broke he would be sharing the ring with Beleek southpaw Quinn.

Thoughts of the Monaghan versus Fermanagh fight got people excited, particularly as James McGivern versus Sean Duffy was confirmed for a card topped by a mouthwatering all Irish clash in Michael Conlan versus TJ Doheny.

However, both Boxing Ireland and Donegan confirmed the rumours were not true. The solider is out on August 6 but in Glasgow against a yet to be confirmed opponent.

Donegan missed the chance to return to winning ways and register a first win since teaming up with Tony Davitt on Celtic Clash 11 late last month.

However, it appears he could put that somewhat controversial reverse to Milos Janjanin behind him in a title fight.

The 26-year-old’s manager Stephen Sharpe has hinted he may challenge for the BUI Celtic title in Glasgow early next month.

That would suggest a solid enough test against Scottish opposition awaits. A win would also move Donegan toward an Irish title fight and a possible showdown with Craig McCarthy later in the year.

If Eddie Treacy stays at light middle it means that eagerly anticipated clash would be put on the back burner, although the change in weight does keep alive the chances of Donegan and Graham McCormack settling their grudge.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

