Dean Clancy ready to take the next step along the Parisian walkway

Dean Clancy is planning a romantic sporting summer in Paris for 2024.

Having proven himself as one of the standout young light-welterweight talents in Europe with a European Under-22 Championships gold medal win last month, the Sligo native has set his sights on more significant senior success.

Becoming an Olympian and competing in Paris in three years’ time has now become the exciting teen’s chief objective.

“Paris 2024 is my main goal and everything in between is building towards my Olympic dream,” Clancy told Irish-boxing.com recently.

The tournament win and more particularly the manner in which it was achieved moved the Connaught fighter into serious Olympic contention.

The European Junior and Schoolboy silver medal winner enjoyed a breakout tournament to all but ensure High-Performance status for the next three years.

The level of performance was not lost on him and he thinks he found a new home at a higher weight.

“I’m very happy with my performances throughout the week. I didn’t just hold my own moving up but dominated my opponents.”

Despite his tender years Carty is on course to become a Sligo sporting great, he reveals he already has massive support from his home county as well as well-wishers across the country.

“The response from home was incredible and it means so much to me, it’s great to see and good for the town but it’s not only Sligo I feel the support throughout Ireland has been crazy, my phone has been hopping and still only getting back to some. Seeing that support only motivates me more.”

The under-22 squad trained alongside the senior select that did so well in the European Olympic qualifiers in the lead-up to their own European adventure and Clancy claims he benefited.

“I want to thank everyone for their support all the High-Performance coaches, management and Bernard Dunne for getting us in fighting shape. I’d also like to wish all the best to the Olympic team flying out this week too.”