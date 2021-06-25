‘Diva’ wants centre stage – Gary Cully planning show stealing knockout

‘The Diva’ wants to take centre stage again tonight.

Gary Cully [12(6)-0] has set his sights on stealing the show when he takes on Viorel Simion [22(9)-5(2)] on tonight’s MTK Fight Night.

The undefeated Pete Taylor-trained lightweight followed up a standout performance in the most eagerly anticipated Irish title fight in recent years and a get-up-the-floor points rout with a sensational second-round knockout win over Viktor Kotochigov last time out.

The opposition, although very experienced and tough, isn’t quite as high a standard this time round, meaning the Sarto stylist is further down the card.

However, that won’t prevent him from attempting to catch eye on a card that also host fights for Tyrone McCullagh and Pierce O’Leary.

“I’m really excited to be back, and especially so soon after the last fight. I’ve watched a lot of Simion, and getting him out of there early would be a massive statement. That’s what I’ll be trying to do,” Cully said.

“He was an Olympian as an amateur and has fought at the highest level. He’s been in there with the likes of Shakur Stevenson, Scott Quigg and Lee Selby, and has only been beat by those big names, so I’ll have to be on my game to beat him.

“He’s only been stopped twice and is very experienced, but I know I have the power to knock people out if the right shot lands. It was my biggest fight and my biggest test last time out, and there were a lot of eyes on it to see how I dealt with such a good opponent.”

The long framed talent is part of one of the most exciting divisions in world boxing and he wants in on the mega fight action.

The Kildare fighter is aware there are some wins to be banked before he can talk about the likes of Teofimo Lopez and co but he is confident he is being moved nicely in there direction.

“Lightweight is the most talked-about division in the sport and I want all of those big fights. My career is being built properly and we have a plan in place, so it’s only a matter of time until I get there.

“We’re in June now and this will be my second fight this year, and I’m hoping for another two to close the year. My aim is to be within a world title shot or a world title eliminator by the end of 2021.”