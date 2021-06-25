“l’ll be doing me and not worrying about anyone else’ – Only one Celtic Clash bout matters to Robert Burke

Robert Burke [2(2)-0] is a name being churned out by a rumour mill working in overdrive when it comes to all things Irish super middle and light heavyweight.

Burke, Julio Carvahlo, Jamie Morrissey, Kevin Cronin and even Taylor McGoldrick have all been linked in recent times.

Indeed, with four of them being signed to Boxing Ireland and with two Celtic Clash’s proposed for the end of the year it appears at least four of the aforementioned could be in line for domestic action before the year is out.

Dublin’s Burke is game but is adamant his focus is on Celtic Clash 11 and his fight on Saturday.

“There have been a few names mentioned and I have said yes to them all, so il leave that side of it to my management,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m not looking past my opponent, so this fight is all that matters right now. I will be looking for domestic fights in the future but for now it’s all about Saturday.”

Two possible future foe’s ‘The Gladiator’ Carvalho and ‘Kingdom Warrior’ Cronin will both be in action on the same Celtic Clash 11 card in Alicante but the Kilmore native won’t be paying any particular attention to their respective bouts.

Outside of his fight the Phil Sutcliffe trained fighter is only interested how Crumlin teammates Martin Quinn and Jake Hanney get on.

“I’ll be focusing on me come fight night and cheering on my team. I’ll be doing me and not worrying about anyone else.”

After two quick stopover out of the blue wins in Hungary, Saturday represents something a bit different for Burke. It’s the first fight in the structured plan Boxing Ireland will have for the Dub and it’s the first fight he put a full camp in for.

It’s the camp element and the hard training that he is excited to see translated into his performance.

“This has been the first camp of my professional career and everything has gone to plan. So im excited for fight night and excited to perform.

“Im looking forward to working on shots me and Phill have been working on. A lot of hours have been put into camp, so I’m really looking forward to getting back in the ring,” he continues.

Obviously, victory is the priority for the Glasnevin fighter but like most fighting on the Boxing Ireland there is a getting back into the swing of things element to the fights.

“I want to get the win of course and I want to get the ring rust off and get the ball rolling for at least three more fights by the end of the year,” he adds before revealing returning to his old amateur base has proved a great move.

“Training in Crumlin has given me a new lease of life, to be honest. I couldn’t thank my team enough for the hard work that has been done daily to help me to get to where I wanna’ get to , Also big shout out to all my sponsors and everyone who has helped me along the way. Were going 3-0 Saturday.”