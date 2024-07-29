Defiance replaces Disappointment as Grainne Walsh vows to bounce back

In trademark Grainne Walsh fashion her Olympic disappointment was tempered with defiance.

The Offaly favorite was extremely upset to fall at the first Olympic hurdle in Paris on Sunday afternoon.

Minutes, after she fought Anna Hamori, the former Shamrock Rovers footballer, was left fighting back the tears when fulfilling media duties.

The 28-year-old was upset she didn’t consult top form against a talented Hungarian she was fancied to beat.

However, as history has proved time and time again, the St Mary’s BC isn’t one for self-pity and she was keen to point out that her ability to overcome setbacks will come to the fore again.

“This isn’t the end of the road. I’m only 28 and I feel like I’m coming into my peak. I’m no stranger to a comeback and you’ll see me again,” she told RTE.

Reflecting on the performance, Walsh wasn’t happy. She felt she underperformed but suggested her opponent’s spoiling tactics prevented her from getting into her stride.

“I’m just very frustrated and I’m obviously disappointed. It just felt like I didn’t get a flow at all.

“I’m a fighter that relies very much on getting into my flow and using my reflexes and stuff. I just didn’t feel like I could get any of that. Anytime I got close, she was leaning on me. I was trying to set my hands free.

“I’m not blaming her for it. Look, she did what she had to do to win the fight. Obviously, there was the points deduction in the second round, but it didn’t really change much, did it? That’s the thing with the points deduction,” she said.