Darren O’Neill elected onto IABA Board

‘Mr IABA’ Darren O’Neill has been voted onto the IABA’s Board of Directors.



The London 2012 Olympic Captain and reigning Irish cruiserweight national champion was one off two people elected last week.



The Kilkenny man and Fiona Hennigan took the two available seats with 81 votes each, and will take up non-executive directors roles.

The IABA confirmed as much in a statement today:

The IABA’s 2022 AGM has taken place, and two non-executive Directors have been elected to IABA’s Board of Directors, following a ballot of members. They are: Fiona Hennigan and Darren O’Neill. 2 seats on the board were available and 3 candidates contested the election.

The Board of Directors now includes:

Thomas Geraghty (Interim Chair)

Neil Gough

Charles Toland

Ted Barry

Fiona Hennigan

Darren O’Neil.

Fiona has become IABA’s first female member of the Board of Directors. Her election means female representation on the Board stands at 16.6%.

Interim Chair, Tom Geraghty, in his address to the AGM, affirmed that the recruitment of an independent Chair, for a 3-year term, is underway and is being managed by Boardmatch. More information is available here and is also available here. Boardmatch is conducting this process in accordance with the Rules and under the stewardship of the Nomination and HR Committee.

The interim Chair also outlined his appointment and the provisions which underpin that appointment: After the resignation of the previous Chair on September second, an election was held between the continuing Directors to appoint an interim-Chairperson, and that the interim-Chairperson should be formally recognised. Continuing Directors fixed a quorum as 3 Directors, under exceptional circumstances – this is to allow the convening of the AGM as envisaged under the Constitution. This was done in accordance with Article 52 of the Constitution – for the express purpose, as allowed under Article 53, where it is intended that two additional Board members will be elected and appointed at the AGM.

Auditor’s report:

The report, for the financial year ended December 31st, 2021 is attached and is available in the AGM series of articles, published here. Clubs are invited to submit any questions they may have on the audit/auditor’s report to ciara@iaba.ie before 5pm on December 14th.

Re-appointment of Auditors:

Nexus Accounting was duly re-appointed as IABA’s auditors following a motion proposed by Anita McGovern of Setanta Boxing Club and seconded by Darren McGavin of Moyle Park Boxing Club.