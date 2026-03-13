Daring to be Great – Anthony Cacace Eyes Legacy Win

Anthony Cacace says is daring to be great as he chases the chance to etch his name alongside Irish boxing’s elite this weekend.

The Belfast fighter challenges Liverpool’s WBA super featherweight champion Jazza Dickens at Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday night, with the opportunity to become a two-time world champion firmly in his sights.

For the Belfast boxer, the fight represents far more than another title opportunity. It is about legacy.

“It is another great opportunity presented to me now, to become a two-time world champion,” he said. “Full respect to Jazza, he has done it the hard way, the same as I have.”

The former IBF world champion believes victory would elevate him into the conversation alongside the very best fighters Ireland has produced.

“I am just raring to go now. I win this title and I will go down as one of Ireland’s greatest ever fighters and that is what’s motivating me,” he explained.

Cacace’s confidence stems from the remarkable turnaround he has enjoyed over the past two years. After previously questioning what the future held, the Belfast man has transformed his career and secured his family’s future through his success in the ring.

“Two years ago I had absolutely nothing. Now I’ve won the IBO, the IBF, secured my family and done things I thought I couldn’t have,” he said.

With those achievements already banked, ‘The Apache’ admits his mindset has shifted.

“Now I am focusing on legacy and becoming a two-time world champ,” he said. “I’ve got a big heart and big balls and I want this title so badly.”

Standing in his way is one of Britain’s most battle-hardened operators. Dickens has rebuilt his career the hard way, fighting his way to the WBA crown through persistence and grit — something Cacace both respects and expects to face head-on.

“I know Jazza has worked hard, got to this point and he’s not going to want to let it go,” he said. “So I know this has got all the makings of a great fight, a very fan-friendly fight. I am just buzzing about it.”

For the Holy Trinity graduate man, however, the motivation runs deeper than belts alone. Saturday night offers the chance to cement the Cacace name in Irish boxing history.

“I want to cement my family name in boxing history,” he said.

“I am the first Irish super featherweight champion, so to be two-time and be up there with the likes of Carl Frampton and Katie Taylor, that is what this is all about now.”