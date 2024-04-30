‘Cool’ Callum Comeback – Bradley backs brother to return with a bang

Callum Bradley is ready to make a dramatic return to boxing according to his brother Tiernan Bradley.

‘Cool’ hasn’t been seen in the ring since beat Stefan Nicolae to go five unbeaten at The Falls Park in 2021.

His older brother, ‘Irish TB’, told Irish-boxing.com plans to get him back in the squared circle are underway and hinted the Tyrone man may join him on the book of GBM Sports very soon.

“He is on his way back,” Bradley said before suggesting there won’t be much work involved in getting ring ready.

“To be honest it’s not like he has to come back from anything because he has stayed in the gym constantly since his last fight. He’s been sparring in England, he’s sparred Jamie Lee, a top fighter who’s up there with them all. He’s been sparring Anto Cacace and all the bantamweights out there. Dee Walsh will tell you he’s doing fantastic in training and who knows you might see him on a GBM card in the future. “

The more active of the two Bradley’s believes there is a sleeping giant element to his younger brother.

The 27-year-old argues the former Jamie Conlan-managed 24-year-old could have a Conor Quinn-style impact if given a run of fights.

“He is always in and around boxing and he’s been working on his strength as well so you might see a few KO’s in around the bantamweight division. I’d put Callum up there with the top-level lads at the weight. He is almost like the bantamweight version of Conor Quinn. If Callum can get a run of fights you’ll see an amazing fighter.”