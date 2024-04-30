Manager and training partner Gaughran knows Reddy is pro-ready

When Ian Gaughran says he is sure new signing Cian Reddy is going to be a success it’s not just manager talk.

The IGB boss has taken the unique step of training alongside his fighter and it has only served to further assure him, he has a genuine talent on his hands.

Gaughran has gone for the ‘if you want to know someone live with them’ boxing equivalent and spent time working in the gym alongside the latest addition to his stable.

“I couldn’t be happier to have someone like Cian joining the stable – his class as an amateur speaks for itself and he is extremely talented,” Guaghran told Irish-boxing.com.

“We’ve been getting to know each other and doing a bit of training together and I’ve seen firsthand the level of ability he has – he’s going to have such an exciting career.”

Reddy, a regular National finalist across the age grades in his amateur career, is the latest off the Portlaoise BC production line and comes to the paid ranks with a pro team Gaughran is really excited about.

“He comes into the pro ranks off the back of winning the Celtic Box Cup, and has been working extremely hard between Unit 3 with Niall Barrett and Airijus Viltipas, as well as with Wayne Woods in Leeds, and he is already showing in sparring what he’s capable of.

“He really couldn’t be in better hands. Everyone knows what Niall brings to his fighters, and Wayne has so much experience in bringing fighters through, he is also a great trainer.

“That, added to what Airijus is going to give him means he has a blend of trainers who will ensure he moves through the ranks and starts winning titles. Airijus has an exceptional boxing brain and Cian is an exceptional talent so it’s going to be a fantastic journey,” he adds before revealing he has summer debut plans for the Laois man.

“They will work together for a little while but he will appear on a big show later this summer and I’ve no doubt there’ll be bus loads from Portlaoise supporting him, so I just can’t wait to get going.”