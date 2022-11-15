Controversial World Youth Championship exit for Patsy Joyce

Patsy Joyce exited the World Youth Championships in somewhat controversial circumstances today.

The decorated Olympic Mullingar fighter opened Ireland’s account in the tournament on Tuesday morning taking on Vishvanath Sureshvish in Spain.

It looked as if the minimum weight southpaw had done enough to progress initially being awarded a 3-2 split decision win.

However, the European bronze medal winner was denied victory by a new rule brought in for this tournament.

The new rule states if there is a discrepancy between the results of the 5 Judges and both the Observer and Evaluator; a review will be activated in the event of a 3-2 scorecard.

That was the case in Joyce’s fight meaning the Evaluator and Observer’s cards were taken into account, both scored the fight in favour of the Indian and he eventually progressed via a 3-4 split.

It’s disappointing for the teen talent but as one of the younger fighters sent he has another year at the level and could get another crack at World Youth medal next year.

Oakleaf’s Jack Harkin also fell at the first hurdle after suffering defeat to Colombia’s David Miguel Ibanez Ospino. The Derry prospect’s 51kg last 32 fight also finished 3-2 but wasn’t deemed worthy of a review.

Middleweight TJ King will look to register Ireland’s first win in the competition when he contests against Estonia’s Igor Antonov later this evening.

Team Ireland Squad

Men:

48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath

51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry

54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin

60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin

67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin

75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin

86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin

92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas

Women:

48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare

50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford

52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare

54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,

60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin

63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin

70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Michael Mongan

Coach: Liam Cunningham