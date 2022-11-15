Controversial World Youth Championship exit for Patsy Joyce
Patsy Joyce exited the World Youth Championships in somewhat controversial circumstances today.
The decorated Olympic Mullingar fighter opened Ireland’s account in the tournament on Tuesday morning taking on Vishvanath Sureshvish in Spain.
It looked as if the minimum weight southpaw had done enough to progress initially being awarded a 3-2 split decision win.
However, the European bronze medal winner was denied victory by a new rule brought in for this tournament.
The new rule states if there is a discrepancy between the results of the 5 Judges and both the Observer and Evaluator; a review will be activated in the event of a 3-2 scorecard.
That was the case in Joyce’s fight meaning the Evaluator and Observer’s cards were taken into account, both scored the fight in favour of the Indian and he eventually progressed via a 3-4 split.
It’s disappointing for the teen talent but as one of the younger fighters sent he has another year at the level and could get another crack at World Youth medal next year.
Oakleaf’s Jack Harkin also fell at the first hurdle after suffering defeat to Colombia’s David Miguel Ibanez Ospino. The Derry prospect’s 51kg last 32 fight also finished 3-2 but wasn’t deemed worthy of a review.
Middleweight TJ King will look to register Ireland’s first win in the competition when he contests against Estonia’s Igor Antonov later this evening.
Team Ireland Squad
Men:
48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath
51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry
54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath
57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin
60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin
67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin
75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin
80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin
86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin
92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas
Women:
48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare
50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford
52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare
54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary
57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,
60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin
63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin
66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin
70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth
81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway
Team Manager: Francis Keeling
Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Michael Mongan
Coach: Liam Cunningham