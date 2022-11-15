King blasts his way to Ireland’s first World Youth Championship win

TJ King registered Ireland’s first win of the 2022 World Youth Championships.

The Ballymun native was third through the ropes for Ireland in Spain today and was the first to leave with a victory.

The Irish middleweight champion defeated Estonia’s Igor Antonov to progress to into the last 16 of the 71kg class.

The Ballyboughal BC fighter opened his World account in style stopping his opponent within a round.

There was no such joy for Patsy Joyce or Jack Harkin earlier on the opening day.

Joyce lost via a 4-3 split decision after a new rule was evoked after he was initially awarded a 3-2 win over Asian Champion

Vishvanath Sureshvish. 51 kg representative Harkin lost out to Colombia’s David Miguel Ibanez Ospino via a 3-2 split decision reverse.

Team Ireland Squad

Men:

48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath

51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry

54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin

60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin

67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin

75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin

86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin

92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas

Women:

48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare

50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford

52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare

54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,

60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin

63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin

70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Coach: Lynne McEnery