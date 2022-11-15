King blasts his way to Ireland’s first World Youth Championship win
TJ King registered Ireland’s first win of the 2022 World Youth Championships.
The Ballymun native was third through the ropes for Ireland in Spain today and was the first to leave with a victory.
The Irish middleweight champion defeated Estonia’s Igor Antonov to progress to into the last 16 of the 71kg class.
The Ballyboughal BC fighter opened his World account in style stopping his opponent within a round.
There was no such joy for Patsy Joyce or Jack Harkin earlier on the opening day.
Joyce lost via a 4-3 split decision after a new rule was evoked after he was initially awarded a 3-2 win over Asian Champion
Vishvanath Sureshvish. 51 kg representative Harkin lost out to Colombia’s David Miguel Ibanez Ospino via a 3-2 split decision reverse.
Team Ireland Squad
Men:
48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath
51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry
54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath
57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin
60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin
67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin
75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin
80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin
86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin
92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas
Women:
48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare
50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford
52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare
54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary
57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,
60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin
63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin
66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin
70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth
81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway
Team Manager: Francis Keeling
Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon
Coach: Lynne McEnery