Conlan: Pierce O’Leary on World Title Collision Course With Star British Names

Jamie Conlan says a mouthwatering light welterweight world title round-robin could be brewing—and Pierce O’Leary is well in the mix.

O’Leary put himself firmly on the world title trail with European title victory at Ipswich’s Portman Road on Saturday night.

The fighter-turned-fight maker believes the win marks another step for the 25-year-old on the road to stardom, should increase his homecoming hopes, and moves him closer to some huge fights.

It also ensures he joins burgeoning British names Dalton Smith and Adam Azim on the potential ‘next big thing’ at light welterweight list.

Both of the aforementioned have held title that O’Leary now has in possession, have been continuously linked with each other, and have been earmarked for world level success.

Manager, Conlan suggests ‘Big Bang’ enters the fray and makes it somewhat of a Mexican standoff.

IPSWICH, ENGLAND, JUNE 07: Fight Night Running Towards Adversity – Fabio Wardley v Justis Huni + undercard on the 7th June 2025. Portman Road, Ipswich Town Football Club, Ipswich, England. Queensberry Promotions. Credit: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry.

The former world title challenger claims neither Brit will be next but does feel they could all be mega money rivals in the future.

“These are three of the best prospects not just in Britain and Ireland but the world,” Conlan told Irish-boxing.com.

“They’re on their own trajectories at present, but hopefully they’ll all be meeting in the future. Hopefully they will meet at the right times, potentially in world title fights. Smith is probably at the head of the queue right now because he’s next in line for a world title with WBC and rightfully so. He’s fantastic fighter but I believe Ireland has a potential superstar on our hands in Pierce O’Leary. Inside the ring, outside the ring, he does everything right. He just needs the platform and the right fights.”

While former Ray Moylette foe Smith may be a step or two ahead, Conlan revealed that Frank Warren has already tried to make that fight for the Sheriff Street native.

The manger, who boxed under the ‘The Mexican’ ring moniker, also indicated former undisputed light welterweight world title challenger Jack Catterral was a fight Queensberry attempted to secure for the recently crowned European Champion.