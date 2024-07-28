Conlan and Donovan put arm around ‘future’ star Clancy

Michael Conlan told Dean Clancy to keep his head up while assuring him he has a big future ahead.

Conlan, a man who knows a thing or two about Olympic disappointment, sympathised with the ‘gutting’ feeling the Sligo native was going through after being beaten by Obada Al-Kasbeh in the first Irish fight of the Paris Olympics.

Conlan a London 2012 medal winner and a victim of 2016 robbery, also assured the Connacht native that he has a bright future in the sport.

“Unlucky Deano, very well-spoken here. You can feel the emotions he’s going through, gutting feeling. Keep your head up champ you made it to an Olympic Games, an unbelievable achievement. Big future ahead,” Conlan said online.

Eric Donovan also took to social media to back and praise the 22-year-old. The former EU European Champion believes Clancy’s time will come in 2028.

“Gutted for Dean,” he said. “What a legend qualifying for Olympics at 22. Most Olympic medal winners for boxing are aged 26/27, so for a 22 year old the learning is huge, and he’s good enough for LA if he wants it. Think Carruth + McCullough + Nevin, all successful 2nd time. Head up!”

Speaking on the fight, Clancy said: “I thought it was a good fight. It took me a bit to get my distance right. I knew it was going to be a rough and physical fight. I thought at the end of the first I had found my distance. I won the second 4-1 (sic). I tried to continue that in the third round but it went against me.”