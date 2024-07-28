Emotional Aidan Walsh happy to be ‘winning in life’

What’s defeat in a in boxing bout, even an Olympic one, when you are winning in life.

That’s the philosophical view Aidan Walsh took to his Paris exit today.

Walsh’s bid for a second Olympic medal came to an early end when he lost to home fighter Makan Traore early Sunday morning.

Speaking after the Belfast man was in a poignant mood, and although he was emotional, he was determined not to to feel sorry for himself

In fact, quite the opposite. If he couldn’t celebrate victory, Walsh certainly celebrated being back on the greatest stage on earth and where he in life right now.

“I’m winning at life, I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to be competing, it’s an absolute privilege.

“I think everybody knows my journey over the last two years.

“To be here is a miracle for me, it’s just an absolute privilege, regardless of win, lose, or draw. I’m healthy, I’m happy, I’ve good people around me. The fight doesn’t reduce what I’ve achieved in my career.”

The Olympic bronze medal winner has had a turbulent time since stepping off the Toyko Podium but has got things together in recent months, which means a lot more to him than in-ring success.

“Listen, you need a bit of luck in your career, I got plenty of lucky in my career. Today just wasn’t my day. My medals in sport and boxing, they don’t mean much to me. My mental health and the people around me mean the most in my life.“I have a lot of good things in my life, things I didn’t have four years ago, a lot of good people.”

Walsh was unlucky to suffer defeat. He won the first wide and it looked as if he had done enough to claim the second before a bad third.

However, the second stanza was given to his rival, as it seems the 27-year-old’s cheat code no longer works.

“I think he said: ‘more action’”, he said of the referee’s intervention in the second before discussing the point deduction.

“To be honest I have been doing that all more career (hitting and holding ). Usually when you win the first round clear you win the second round if you keep doing what you are doing.”