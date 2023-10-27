Casualties of the Draw – World Champions and Olympic Medal winner out of National Elites

Two World Champions and an Olympian are some of the big-name withdrawals from this year’s National Elite finals.

The excitement surrounding the Irish boxing’s blue ribbon tournament has peaked over the last number of days as both the Entry List and the Draw have been shared.

The Entry list in particular got fans animated as it suggested certain weights will be as strong and keenly contested as at any other time in Irish boxing history.

The women’s 66kg class stood out in particular made up of a world-class field that included Kaci Rock, Grainne Walsh, Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke.

However, World Champions Broadhurst and O’Rourke have been ruled out through injury, although Rock versus Walsh is still a mouthwatering final.

The Male 71kg weight class is another full of talent and a division that guarantees entertainment. It has lost one of its biggest names with Olympic medal winner Aidan Walsh a casualty of the draw but it remains mouthwatering nonetheless.

Multiple Elite Champion Wayne Kelly moves up to 71kg, reigning champion Dean Walsh will look to retain #1 spot, Ulster Champion Jon McConnell will want to have a say, as will International Eugene McKeever, while the likes of Michael Avetisian, Gavin Bradshaw, Darragh Gilroy, and Matthew McCole will compete.

The Male 57kg weight lineup looks similarly sexy and has also lost one of the names first published on the entry list.

World Third Level champion Patryk Adamus has pulled out before the competition gloves off next weekend.

The field is still stacked at the division appears to be the most competitive.

Emerging talent Davey Joyce joins the ranks at the weight, as does European and Commonwealth medal winner Dylan Eagleson. Reigning Champion and exciting underage graduate Paul Loonam will defend his title, while former champion and International Adam Hession enters. Commonwealth gold medal winner Jude Gallagher is also part of the field as are Paddy McShane and Sean Purcell.

Reigning Champion at 48kg Nicole Buckley is also out as is recent National Senior Champion Dearbhla Rooney.