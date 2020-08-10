Carl Frampton confirms venue change for this weekend’s fight







The big Top Rank and Queensberry card this coming Saturday night in London will NOT take place at BT Sport studios.

Carl Frampton tops the bill against replacement Darren Traynor and ‘The Jackal’ has confirmed that the bill will instead take place at the historic York Hall venue in Bethnal Green.

Promoter Frank Warren’s first three lockdown bills took place at his affiliated television station’s studios but this weekend’s bill will take place in a more traditional boxing venue two miles down the road.

No reason for the change has been provided as of yet.

Speaking on his Inside Fighting venture, Frampton said that “[I] havent got a clue but it’s now York Hall instead of the BT studios – which I’m half looking forward to. York Hall is better than the BT studio, isn’t it?”

“It’s a nice, historic little venue so I’m delighted that it’s there rather than the BT studios, if I’m being honest.”

The card, which will also be streamed live in America on ESPN+, also features Mick Conlan and Paddy Donovan – as well as British talents Archie Sharp, Dennis McCann, and Troy Williamson.