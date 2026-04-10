“Career-Best Shape for Career-Best Chance” – O’Toole Ready to Shine in NABA Title Clash

Thomas O’Toole says he is fit for purpose tonight.

The Galway super middleweight says he has got into career-best shape for a career-best opportunity.

The 28-year-old takes on Jeremy Cullors at the Great American Beer Hall in Medford.

On the line is the NABA super middleweight title, and as such, there is a reward that matches the risk the American is being billed to be.

‘The Kid’ is being adult about proceedings, aware of what is at stake and what it means for his career.

Indeed, he knows his opponent will come motivated to win a belt that can open doors to big opportunities. The Connemara native has trained with the incoming test and the title on offer in mind.

“It’s a huge opportunity. I cut no corners and I’m ready to shine,” he said before expanding on a prolonged camp.

“Training camp has gone really well. I was in camp for a fight in late February but it was called off in the middle of February. I took a week off then, and I was straight back into it. This last month in particular has been great, I’ve got some great sparring so I feel i’m in the best shape of my life and this is the biggest fight of my life.”

The southpaw has always been vocal about wanting tests and big fights. Securing them hasn’t proved too easy but a title win will open doors.

O’Toole believes once given the chance he’ll prove he is elite level. To get there he knows he will have to take risks, thats something he is at peace with. Although while he isn’t precious about his 0, he does put pressure on himself to keep it for now.

I don’t feel the pressure in the sense of keeping my 0 but I feel the pressure in the sense of getting through these fights and getting to the big fights I know I belong in.

Losing a fight doesn’t have me panicking if you lose you lose. I don’t see myself losing, espically anytime soon, but if I was to lose fight I would take it on the chin and say ‘lets go again’. I think too many fighters nowadays are worried about losing their 0. The best fighters in the world lose fights and come back to win world titles.