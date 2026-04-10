The World Awaits – Caoimhin Agyarko Ready to Secure World Title Shot

This weekend in Las Vegas represents more than just another fight for Caoimhin Agyarko — it is a gateway to the elite.

Victory over Brandon Adams in their IBF final eliminator would secure a shot at world honours and validate years of persistence outside the traditional promotional system.

For Black Thunder, the road to this point has been anything but straightforward. Operating with and then without the backing of a major promoter, the Belfast man has built his position via a somewhat unconventional way.

Now, as he prepares to fight on American soil with everything on the line, the 27-year-old is determined not to let the occasion derail his approach. The temptation to impress a new audience can be dangerous — and Agyarko is acutely aware of that balance.

Belfast, UK: Ishamel Davis v Caoimhín Agyarko, WBA Continental Super Welterweight Title13 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Caoimhín Agyarko Ring Walk

Instead, his focus remains on discipline, execution, and controlled aggression — the traits he believes will ultimately deliver victory on the biggest stage of his career.

“I’ll get respect for beating Brandon Adams, especially with others turning the fight down,” he said.

“But it doesn’t change anything for me. Every fight I’ve had, I’ve had to give more than the last one — and this is no different.

“I’m not going out to impress the American fans and make mistakes. I have to stay calculated. I believe I’ll push him back, but I can’t be reckless.”

To secure victory at this level will require a game plan and the 27-year-old believes in Stephen ‘Swify’ Smith, he has a trainer that can help reach peak form.

“It’s the change of environment and having someone who genuinely cares,” he explained. “He treats you like a fighter in the gym and a friend outside it.

“The detail he gives is unbelievable. He sees things you don’t see in the moment — and as soon as you apply it, it works.”

“That kind of insight is priceless. He’s been there, done it at world level, and now he’s passing it on.”

Beyond Saturday night, major opportunities could await, both in terms of titles and promotional backing. Agyarko will enter free agency after the bout and may attract a promotional offer, although the former Queensberry and Matchroom boxer has proved he can survive without one.

“I’ll be a free agent,” he revealed. “There’s been some interest, but I’m not focused on that right now.

“I’ve shown over the last couple of years that with hard work and persistence, you can still achieve big things — even without a promoter.

“But to reach the very top, you do need one. For now, I’m just putting it in God’s hands and focusing on this fight.”

And when the bell rings in Las Vegas, the Holy Trinity graduate plans to fall back on the mindset that has carried him from Belfast to the brink of world level — total commitment, no regrets.

“Give it your all — that’s what I’d tell my younger self,” he adds.

“I’ve dreamt of moments like this since I was a kid. When I’m done, I don’t want any regrets.

“I just need to go out, embrace myself, and show the world how good I am — because I know how good I am.”

“I respect Brandon Adams, I know it’s a tough task — but I truly believe I can upset the apple cart. And when I do, I’ll be world champion before the end of the year.”