Callum Walsh Ready to Prove a Point: Would Step in With Jake Paul for Nothing

Callum Walsh says he would step into the ring with Jake Paul “no bother” — and insists he’d even do it for free just to shut him up.

The YouTuber turned boxer and fight promoter has become fond of playing down the Cork southpaw’s talents, trying to use Walsh as a stick to beat Dana White with.

On numerous occasions, Amanda Serrano’s manager has called the Rebel County ‘useless’ while claiming he is ‘going nowhere’.

The Freddie Roach-trained southpaw has, for the most part, laughed off the comments, aware they are part of the Americans’ White feud.

However, he would still take joy in proving a point and said he would fight Paul for free to do just that.

“I’d fight him, especially the money they’re giving too,” Walsh told SunSport. “Anyway, I’d fight it for free just to prove a point.

“It’s just random, he always just talks s*** about me and Dana,” Walsh blasted. “He just says like, ‘Oh, Dana’s been promoting for this long and I’m going nowhere.’

“But at the end of the day, I’m 15-0 and I was the co-main event of Canelo-Crawford and he’s fighting retired fighters.

“He was asked questions about me and he was like, I’m useless and all this, but he’s just a piece of s***.”

While Paul continues to build his brand against ex-MMA fighters and faded names, Walsh believes he’s operating on a different level entirely — though he admits he has gone “back and forth a little bit” with Paul online.

“But at the end of the day, I don’t think he’d ever do it,” Walsh added, suggesting the crossover star would avoid the fight rather than risk his reputation.

Last weekend, Walsh registered a career-best win, breaking Jessie Vargas’ duck egg on the Canelo- Crawford card.