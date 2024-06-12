Callum Walsh makes a ‘KO Promise’ as big Top Rank rival emerges

Top Rank starlet Xander Zayas will come of the worse of any future Irish – Puerto Rican collision warns Callum Walsh.

Zayas, a former foe of Larry Fryers, and the Cork light middleweight are apparently on a collision course and it seems a rivalry is being nurtured by both thier teams.

A possible future fight was a topic of discussion again last weekend, as the pair headlined on back-to-back nights, on opposite American coasts.

Walsh toppled veteran puncher Carlos Ortiz in the second round of his eleventh fight at the Chumash Casino Resort, while Zayas dominated former world champion and Spike O’Sullivan verbal sparring partner Patrick Teixeira at the Theater in Madison Square Garden.

Walsh’s team, which includes Tom Loeffler, Dana White and Freddie Roach, point out that the fight makes sense, although Walsh warns there is only one outcome if it does happen.

“I’ll knock him out, too. I promise I can knock him out,” he declares confidently speaking to BoxingScene after his latest stoppage win.

“I’m getting better every time. This is the best I’ve ever felt. I needed that one to get that hunger back, dominating a fella like that. Untouched, un-injured, ready to go again as soon as possible.”

Speaking on the possible meeting of 360 Promotions boss man “Ireland versus Puerto Rico is always a great combination for MSG fights.”

Team Zayas are a bit more cautious with Bob Arum preaching patience pointing out Zayas is only 21-years-old, although Carl Moretti is pro the idea.

“While there’ve been no direct discussions, you could certainly see the two of them fighting each other one day at The Garden,” Morretti