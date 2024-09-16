‘Be the preson who still tries’ – Michaela Walsh hints at next move

It looks like Michaela Walsh will fight on.

After the Belfast talent’s second bid to win an Olympic medal proved unsuccessful there were many pondering whether or not the super featherweight supremo would continue to box competitively.

At just 31 there is certainly still a lot of fight left in one of the country’s most decorated sports stars and it seems she is going to continue to try.

In a cryptic post online, the three-time Commonwealth medal winner and record-equaling 11-time Irish Elite Champion pointed to overcoming adversity and continuing to try achieve your goals.

Speaking online Walsh said; “Be the person who still tries. After failure, after disappointment, after exhaustion, after heartache. Be the person who musters up the courage to believe that a new attempt can manifest a new outcome. Be the person who still tries.”

There has been rumour of pro-interest in the older sister of Aidan Walsh although it’s quite possible the two time Olympian and four-time European medal winner may stay in the amateur set up.