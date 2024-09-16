All of the Lights – Joe Ward tops stacked Stadium card

Joe Ward will top a stacked National Stadium card next month.

Elite Sports Promotions tonight confirmed they will return to the famous Dublin venue on October 18.

The Barry Walsh-fronted promotional outfit does so with one of the South Circular Road arena’s most famous sons to the fore.

One of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs, Ward, who has never lost in the Stadium ring, will top the card against yet-to-be-confirmed opposition.

The bout will be Ward’s second as a pro in Ireland following his win in Donegal over Prince Oko Nartey last November.

Limerick’s Jamie Morrissey will provide chief support as he looks to become a three-time BUI Celtic champion.

The Treaty County man fights Liam O’Hare of the BUI Celtic title, meaning he will have contested five title fights in just nine encothers.

Jason Harty is also in meaningful action as he fights Quanders Arnold on the All of the Lights bill.

‘Hard Hitter’ ends a two-and-a-half-year sabbatical with a step-up fight against an undefeated American signed to Elite Promotions.

Harty’s brother-in-law Edward Donovan also appears and could put a title on the line if manages to defeat Craig O’Brien at the 3Arena this weekend.

‘G Train’ Graham McCormack increases the Limerick interest further as he looks to set up a return to title action with a win.

The Walsh brothers Liam and Paddy will look to continue their progression, while Cian Reddy gets out for a second time.

Glen Lynch will debut as will son of Irish footballing legend Roddy Collins, Roddy Collins Jr.