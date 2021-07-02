BT bound – Dylan Moran set to sign with Frank Warren

Dylan Moran is just some I dotting and T crossing away from becoming a Frank Warren Queensbury Promotions fighter.

Irish-boxing.com understands the popular Waterford fighter has held positive talks with the veteran promoter and should sign a contract within the next 24-48 hours.

The Deise welter is said to be happy with the path Warren proposed for him and with how the promoter reacted to his requests.

It’s understood Moran will become a BT Sports fighter and a fight with the winner of the Chris Jenkins versus Ekow Essuman British and Commonwealth title fight has been discussed.

It’s a massive oppurtuinity for a fighter that has suffered some misfortune of late.

Not too long after suffering a heartbreaking first career defeat on his Star Boxing debut ‘The Real Deal’ was ‘left on his arse’ as recent as last July.

Mid camp a month shy of proposed ESPN broadcast Germany hosted clash, Moran was instantly thrown into boxing limbo.

His promoters PGB Promotions pulled out of boxing and cancelled all their contracts with immediate effect.

The news came out of the blue for everyone including the 26-year-old and really hit him hard.

Speaking at the time an emotional Moran explained: “As of this morning the company I was signed with have pulled the plug on everything. They have gone bust. It’s not good news to get on a Monday morning, but it what it is. I have just been left on my arse.”

The popular figure has managed to get out twice in Spain late last year and has since been in camp with Conor McGregor, which lead to a public spat with Jake Paul, that may have pushed him further onto the radar of promoters including Warren.

Moran looks set to join another McGregor sparring partner Willo Hayden on Warren’s books, as well as Anto Cacace and brothers-in-law Jason Harty and Edward Donovan. Joe Fitzpatrick and Ruddy Farrell have agreed terms with Alfie Warren and Warren Boxing Management and could also be deemed fighters with Queensbury links.