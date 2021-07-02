Colm Murphy aims to bring Excitement to the Pros after being “cheated” by the High Performance

Irish-Boxing.com Fight of the Year winner Colm Murphy is promising an exciting career as he moves into the pros and away from an amateur system that he feels his face “doesn’t fit” in.

The Belfast featherweight’s nickname – ‘Posh Boy’ – has attracted the attention following his signing with Mark Dunlop’s MHD Promotions but those who have seen Murphy box in the amateurs know there is a lot more to him than a memorable ring moniker.

His epic series of wars with JP Hale culminated with last year’s Ulster final and since then the Commonwealth Youth Games bronze medallist, GB Colleges, and Irish U22 champion has spent time in Dubai where he featured on the Hafthor Björnsson v Steven Ward exhibition undercard.

Now the St George’s graduate has signed with Dunlop, joining the likes of James Tennyson, Tommy McCarthy, and Eric Donovan among others.

Speaking to Irish-Boxing.com explained how “I always wanted to turn pro after I realised boxing was for me after making the Commonwealth Youth Games and realising my potential, it was matter of getting the timing.”

“The Commonwealths were seen as a milestone to reach to get the right pro offer but this milestone was skipped when I went to Dubai and received massive support and a bit of spotlight from back home which caught Mark’s and other promotions’s interest.”

Both the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year and the Paris Olympics in 2024 were definitely pull factors for Murphy but being one of nine Irish U22 champions snubbed for the 2019 European U22s acted as a massive push for the Ulsterman.

“There was temptation,” Murphy admits. “Obviously that is a very hard goal to reach but after the High Performance down south cheated me from representing Ireland at the [European] under 22s in 2019, any hope of getting a fair shot down in that set-up disappeared as my face didn’t fit their big picture.”

“Immensely happy and admittedly I will miss a lot of the amateur game. I had trips away were I met amazing people and made friends for life and a lot of them memories define me as a person today. But there isn’t any regrets ditching the vest as I’m onto bigger things and I’m so excited for what the future holds.”

Signing with Dunlop made sense for Murphy who explains how “there were other interests, one based in Dubai too for example, but Mark is the full package I need.

“He doesn’t sign just anyone so he’s onboard fully with me and he’s built already a lot of trust. He’s had all his fighters still moving forward despite the pandemic and there is the link with Matchroom which has to be noted.”

“Honestly I couldn’t see myself going with anyone else.”

Murphy has linked up with Dee Walsh in Gleann BC, joining Belfast’s biggest fight stable.

The pair have big plans and the new prospect outlines how “we’re aiming for the BUI Celtic title first hand, to build up to, but he has the full belief that I can be a world champion and I do now as well under his guidance and my persistency.”

“Long term, after a lot of experience in this new trade I want the hard and exciting fights, myself against close odds and people’s doubts – that’s where I shine best and once the dust settled you can guarantee I won’t have a boring career to look back on.”

“I’m in the shape of my life right now and could box a four rounder easily I haven’t sparred a three rounder since November but Mark has my trust, he knows what he’s doing so I’ll leave the plans to him.”

“Short term is to get my pro debut and the ball rolling but patience is needed as I’m a novice now. This is a completely new game and just because I was a good amateur doesn’t mean I should expect to hop right in and be a good pro. Time is on our side.”