Bob Arum defends TJ Doheny – Inoue match after Hearn’s ‘horrendous mismatch’ claims

Bob Arum warns TJ Doheny isn’t one to be overlooked after officially confirming ‘The Power’ will be Naoya Inoue’s latest challenger.

The Laois native will fight one of the best fighters pound for pound on the planet for all the super-bantanweight marbles at the Ariake Arena on September 3.

It’s a fight the Australian-based Portlaoise BC graduate has earned courtesy of forging a reputation as a Japanese killer and Rock Star of the Orient.

However, it’s a fight his former promoter Eddie Hearn labelled it’s a ‘horrendous mismatch’. The Essex fighter has gone as far as to say Top Rank are pulling the wool over fight fans’ eyes by making the bout and selling it as competitive.

It has to be noted, Hearn, who did praise Doheny’s career and talent, was pushing for the Monster’ to share the ring with one of the fighters on his books, Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

Top Rank boss Arum obviously disagrees, has gone on to make the fight and claims that the former world champion from Ireland can not be overlooked, particularly when he fights in Japan.

“TJ Doheny is a veteran who can never be counted out, as he’s defied the odds many times when fighting in Japan.” said the veteran promoter.

Arum also points out there will be interest regardless of who the Japanese fights.

“Naoya Inoue is a generational talent, and every time he fights, the boxing world stops to watch the master at work.”

Inoue isn’t over looking the Australian based Irish man either, suggesting he has inside knowledge of just how dangerous Doheny can be.

“Doheny has had some really good fights recently and I don’t want to take my eye off the ball,” Inoue said.

“He has knocked out boxers who I have sparred with and he can produce the goods in his fights.”

“Doheny has had some really good fights recently and I don’t want to take my eye off the ball,” Inoue said.

“He has knocked out boxers who I have sparred with and he can produce the goods in his fights.”

Photo Credit Mark Mead.