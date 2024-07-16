Sensational semi- Path to a $1m laid out for Aaron McKenna

Aaron McKenna knows who stands between him and a $1m fight.

‘The Silencer’ bullied and beat up Jeovanny Estela in a Prizefighter quarter-final to get a 10th-round stoppage in Osaka, Japan on Monday.

The win came not too long after Kieron Conway opened the tournament with an impressive stoppage of his own over China’s Ainiwaer Yilixiati, the referee stepping in to halt the proceedings in the seventh.

As a result, it’s the Northampton native the Smithborough middle fights in the final four.

The mouthwatering semi will take place at a date and venue yet to be confirmed and is already being billed as the defacto final.

Irish fans will remember Conway from his wins over Irish champion Craig O’Brien and Belfast away fighter Casey Bliar.

Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith saluted the winning fighters as he hailed the return of the popular series.

“It has been a special week here in Japan and tonight showed us why we’re in for a tremendous tournament,” said Smith.

“With three stoppages, the fighters are already reaping the Prizefighter rewards with a share of the knockout bonus and four of them are now another step closer to taking home the $1m winners’ cheque.

“Young Mark Dickinson rolled the dice and he’ll no doubt come again after his defeat. But for the likes of Kieron Conway, Aaron McKenna, Kazuto Takesako and Riku Kunimoto everything is up for grabs.

“We are incredibly grateful to our partners Rakuten Ticket Inc., and NSN (Never Say Never) as we now look ahead to the Semi-Finals.”