Beyond the Ropes – Coolhand Luke Keeler Shoots From the Hip #1

Boxing is a beautiful sport.

That might sound strange coming from someone who’s spent over 30 years chasing a dream while getting punched in the face — but it’s true. Boxing gave many of us discipline, structure, purpose, and belief. For lads from disadvantaged backgrounds, it offered something rare: a reason to dream.



For many, boxing didn’t just shape a career — it shaped a life.



And yet, when it’s over, it can feel brutally unforgiving.

When the Lights Go Out

Too often, fighters are left drifting when the lights stop shining. The phone goes silent. The structure that once dictated every hour of the day disappears overnight — and that loss of structure can quickly become a car crash.



For men who lived with tunnel vision — who sacrificed bodies, relationships, and security — that silence can be devastating.



My own experience was slightly different.



For most of my career, I balanced work alongside boxing. But there was a three-year period where I took a full leap of faith — I left a well-paid job, committed fully to the sport with no safety net, and it became the best three years of my career. I had the right support, good management, regular fights, and the space to focus completely on boxing.



When it ended, the transition was easier in practical terms — I had a passion to fall back into through work and property. But even with that, I still struggled mentally. It took me six years to realise, and to find the strength to say, I’m finished.



That’s how difficult it is to let go.



But boxing itself isn’t the villain.



What fails fighters isn’t the sport — it’s the systems around it. Support fades just when it’s needed most.



That’s fixable.

Boxing and a Trauma Bond

People often turn on boxing like they would a toxic relationship.



When it’s good, it’s the greatest feeling on earth.

When it’s bad, it’s cruel and unforgiving.



Yet many fighters keep going back.



Even when the body is breaking down.

Even when the odds are gone.



And often, it’s not ego that keeps them there — it’s money.



One last payday.

One more camp to keep food on the table.

The only way they know how to support a family.



Boxing becomes the last available option, not the best one.



That’s when fighters draw from the well too many times — and are left on the scrap heap not just emotionally, but physically as well.



When the damage adds up, some are left battling the long-term effects of head trauma. With no structure, no outlet, and no support, many numb the pain the only way they know how — with drink or drugs.



Not because they’re weak — but because silence leaves few alternatives.



Because when it ends, you don’t just lose a career — you lose identity, income, and purpose all at once.

A Personal Truth

I felt this myself.



After a failed world title bid, I tried to come back. A long-term back injury followed, then surgery. Instead of stepping away with pride, I drifted. I felt like a failure — when the truth is I’d fought at the highest level most lads only dream of.



It took years to admit that what I felt as regret should really have been pride.



That confusion — between achievement and failure — is where a lot of fighters get lost.

The Leap of Faith

There’s another truth I have to be honest about.



The best period of my career came when I committed fully to boxing. I left my full-time job, took a leap of faith, and joined up with Pete Taylor. For the first time, I dedicated myself completely to the sport — and I felt on top of the world.



Those were the best three years of my career.



Boxing demands full commitment. You can’t half-chase a dream and expect it to give itself fully back. There’s a saying: if you chase two rabbits, you catch neither.



But boxing has its own harsh reality — not everyone catches the rabbit.



Fighters need total commitment during a career, but they also need structure and support when it ends. One truth doesn’t cancel out the other.

The Ones Who Were Always There

For all the talk about belts and business, this matters:



Irish boxing survives because of volunteers.



The constant men.

The ones who open cold gyms in winter for nothing but actual love of the sport.



Not the “fame touchers,” as Brendan Ingle called them — the ones who arrive when the lights are brightest — but the men who were there long before and stay long after.



The amateur coaches.

The quiet mentors.



Men like my old coach Stephen Maher in St. Matthew’s, Ballyfermot — who changed countless lives without ever asking for recognition. And fittingly, the Maher name now carries on, with another Stephen Maher building a new professional stable out of the Colosseum.



And men like Mark Kennedy, my cut man and friend — a constant presence throughout my career. Steady. Loyal. Still there when the noise faded.



And others like Pete Taylor, who walked away from a successful career as an electrician to travel the world with his daughter Katie, chasing a dream of Olympic gold at a time when that path barely existed. There’s a reason fighters like Jazza were drawn to Pete — they recognise that same belief, sacrifice, and relentless drive.



They don’t get paid.

They don’t get headlines.



But without them, boxing doesn’t exist.

Beyond the Ropes

Recently, something shifted.



I bumped into Jazza Dickens at the March 14th press conference, and it stopped me in my tracks — a Liverpool man who came to Ireland, lived in a van because he couldn’t afford Dublin rents, and eventually made Ballyfermot Colosseum Gym in my hometown his base with Pete Taylor.



I never brought a world title back to Ballyfermot.

But Jazza just did — and is headlining the 3Arena on March 14th.





Also on the bill is another Dublin man, Pierce O’Leary, who has a chance to cement his status at world level in his first true 50/50 fight. He represents the next generation of Irish boxing — a special talent with all the tools to carry the sport forward for the next decade. Win or lose, he shouldn’t feel pressure. Fighters like Bernard Dunne showed that regular big nights in Dublin, built on honesty and heart, are what truly grow the sport.



He would do well to look at Jazza Dickens as an example. Too many fighters believe they need a perfect record. In reality, the ability to bounce back, learn from defeat, and keep improving is often the difference-maker.



Every time I lost, I went back to the gym, studied my weaknesses, and tried to get better. I eventually ran out of time — but the mindset was always the same.



There’s a full card of Irish fighters on March 14th who have the ability to reach the pinnacle. With the right support, they can also help change our sport for the better.



Maybe boxing isn’t broken.

Maybe the systems around fighters are.



That’s why I’m launching Beyond the Ropes.



Maybe these conversations can help shine a light on the gaps that still exist — not to criticise boxing, but to strengthen it.



I’m not here to attack a sport whose good far outweighs its bad. Boxing saves far more lives than it ever damages. But that doesn’t mean it can’t do better. If all major stakeholders — promoters, broadcasters, sponsors, even the new Saudi money coming into the sport — set aside a small percentage of profits into a fighters’ transition or retirement fund, it could change lives when the lights go out.



I believe the negatives that still tarnish boxing can be improved — and in doing so, we protect what I still believe is the greatest sport in the world.